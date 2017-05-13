Transcript for John McAfee's latest product in the world of cyber security: Part 5

Mcafee. A very passable virus program that updates at the worst possible times. Reporter: Here's something you rarely see, an inventor trashing the very product that made him filthy rich. I've had nothing to do with Mcafee software for over 15 years. I've had more pressing things to do. Reporter: In this masterpiece of satire called "How to uninstall Mcafee antivirus." Mcafee makes light of his harem and his affinity for drugs and weapons. I know exactly what to do. Reporter: The company that still bears his name called the video ludicrous, saying it "Has no basis in reality." This ring is two computers. Reporter: Mcafee says he's got plenty of new tricks up his sleeve -- or actually, on his finger. This is called an NFC ring, near field communications. Reporter: He's showing me some of the high-tech spyware that's out on the market. So I am going to borrow your phone, I put it to my ear. Reporter: But it's really a warning. I could've downloaded a script which took full control of your phone. You're living in an age of no privacy. This is my new product, every key. Reporter: Mcafee is still a player in the cyber security business. But very 2017. We are the revolution of access control. Reporter: He's the CEO of mgt capital, a company that invests in cyber security like this cell phone which Mcafee claims is the first ever that can't be hacked. Given the obsession with hacking, it seems like a perfect time for John Mcafee. Well, it's an opportunity for me to speak again. People are listening. In the cyber security community, there are legends. He falls into that category. And now he comes back and says I was that guy, and now I am still that guy. Reporter: He's constantly talking with reporters. Even when he's got one riding right beside him. There is no one person who understands -- Reporter: And truth is it's one of the reasons why he says he agreed to spend time with me. So what do you hope to get out of this interview? I hope to get at least ten minutes that I can talk about the most serious problem in the world which is cyber security. We're living in 1984. Our freedoms are being restricted. Our security is being eroded, and we have no more privacy. If we lose privacy, we lose civilization and we will certainly lose our humanity. Reporter: And Mcafee version 2.0 isn't just living in seclusion in Tennessee. He's taking his cyber security message on the road. Do you know what you're going to talk about on Larry king? Not a clue. Reporter: On this day, he's in New York City, a guest on Larry king's show on the Russia today network. John joins us from New York. They could've taken the plans for the nuclear bomber. We're being spied on by our government. Duh. Reporter: His dire predictions find a home on cable talk shows and also at mainstream cyber tech conferences. There will come one day, when simultaneously, everybody's wallet is emptied. I was invited, no idea why, to speak to the Chinese national security conference, largest in the world, 7,000 people, I got an ovation. Reporter: Mcafee says speeches like this fetch about $25,000. And last year Mcafee took his public persona to new heights.p remember this guy? Mcafee ran to become the libertarian party candidate for president. Liberty means our bodies and minds belong to ourselves. Reporter: Finishing a respectable runner-up. How can someone of that caliber, of that character, think he can run for president of the United States? Reporter: Meanwhile, people like Greg Faull's mother Eileen Keeney are wondering why no one is asking about what happened in Belize anymore. I'm thinking, how can this happen? I used to think that he was just odd, flamboyant, a rebel. But he's not a rebel. He's a rapist. He's a dangerous individual. Reporter: Authorities in Belize have never charged Mcafee but he's not out of the woods. Former employee and current accuser Allison adonizio says the FBI is currently talking to her and others about Mcafee's activities. My understanding is that there are recent and active investigations still into the murder of Greg Faull. My hope is that justice will eventually be served.

