Transcript for Jonathan Crews' family files wrongful death suit against girlfriend: Part 5

Reporter: Two moms, and until this very moment, two strangers. This was her audition picture. Reporter: Sherri Smith and Pam crews, members of a sad sorority. You're both a part of this horrible club that nobody wants to be a part of. A sisterhood that we didn't choose to be part of. But we are. Reporter: Both fueled by gut instinct and united by understanding. Why are they not here with us anymore? I know. It's just so unfair. You don't know, you don't know that this is what I'm going to have left. Reporter: And both believing the authorities have dropped the ball. The police won't listen to anything I have to say. Reporter: On this day, a third mom, that pit bull private eye joins them to discuss their cases. We are going to work on your 911 call. Reporter: Armed with information, the moms taking justice into their own hands, filing wrongful death lawsuits against the friends who were among the last to see their beloved children alive. What do you hope to accomplish with a civil lawsuit? Finding the truth. That all the lies will be uncovered, all the truth will be uncovered. Reporter: Uncovered, they say, because in a civil suit, defendants are required to testify under oath. Meaning that, perhaps for the first time, Brenda Lazaro may be directly asked the question, did you shoot your boyfriend Jonathan crews? During her deposition, we asked that question, did you shoot Jonathan? And she took the fifth amendment. Reporter: Pleading the fifth, the right not to answer because she may incriminate herself. If you have nothing to hide, why not just tell what happened? Just tell. Reporter: Brenda won't talk. But in their depositions some of the people closest to her do. Friends, family members, Kung Fu teammates. Some saying they don't think Brenda would kill. She is too sweet. I don't think she's capable of murder. She's a very bright and bubbly person. Reporter: Others recounting conflicting stories of what Brenda told them. He put a gun to his heart. She said that he shot himself in the head. They were not even having an argument. She went to the bathroom and when she came out, he was already shot. Reporter: Who among those depositions stood out for you? What made me think we had a case was Matthew Kirk. He gave us a good profile of what Brenda was like to date. Reporter: Matthew Kirk, Brenda's ex-boyfriend. She almost ruined my life. Reporter: They met in college and were together for five years. She was jealous of any woman I talked to. She'd always say things such as, "You like her?" She just got crazy whenever I went around any girl. How did she go crazy? She cut herself. Reporter: He says Brenda harmed herself regularly. More than 100 times. His talking about her history and how she isolated him, she did similar things with Jonathan, even though, remember, they only dated a few months. Reporter: Matthew says Brenda was possessive, yet never violent. Well, except for maybe once. She threatened to kill my mom one time. She just held some scissors in her hands and said, "I'm going to go see your mom." That was one time. And that's the time that I called the police on her. Brenda is jealous, creates drama, plays the victim. I believe she is a cold-blooded killer. Reporter: Brenda Lazaro has denied all the allegations against her. If this is so clear to you, why isn't Brenda Lazaro under arrest? A great question for the coppell police department. I do not understand it. Reporter: In a statement, the coppell police department says it does not have enough evidence to present to a grand jury. We tracked down Brenda Lazaro, still working at the Kung Fu school, just minutes away from the crews home. She's now married with a baby. Both Brenda and her attorneys declined to comment on the lawsuit. You've lost your brother and she is living her life. I think it's hideous. Reporter: What do you want her to know? I want her to know that she is not fooling everyone. That there are people out there who know exactly who she is. Reporter: As for Lauren Agee, her cliffside friends are also moving on, for better or worse. According to Facebook, Hannah and Aaron are now engaged. While Chris stout is currently in jail for an unrelated DUI charge. And like Brenda, all pleaded the fifth in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against them. Hannah, Chris, and Aaron deny they had anything to do with Lauren's death. Hannah palmer declined to speak with us but her friend Samantha Arnold did. Knowing the connection they had with each other, the entire lawsuit is bogus. Reporter: You look like people that want to blame kids for the death of your daughter. So be it. We are grieving parents, but we just want the truth.

