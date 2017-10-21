Transcript for Killer clown suspect's husband insists she's 'falsely accused' of murder: Part 6

Reporter: Talk about October blues. Now a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her lover's wife is finally in custody. Reporter: Just two weeks ago, Sheila keen Warren finding herself plucked from obscurity in Virginia and extradited back to infamy in Florida facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm. It's a crime that's taken so long to bring to trial, state attorney Dave aronberg was still in college when it happened. Sometimes justice can be delayed but justice eventually arrives. Reporter: Accused killer clown Warren doesn't exactly play to the crowd in her first appearance before a judge playing the mime instead obscuring her face with her hair, turning away from courtroom cameras. State is seeking no bond, your honor. Reporter: She later pleads not guilty. She vehemently denies any involvement. Reporter: And while this all has the air of a media circus, aronberg struck a sobering and serious tone at his press conference announcing the state will pursue the maximum penalty. We filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty today just now with the court. This is a death eligible case, but I would bet that the prosecutors are using it to some degree to put pressure on her to plead guilty and/or potentially come clean about her husband's role, if any. Reporter: As for her husband, formally married to murder victim Marlene Warren? Tonight he's telling 20/20 that Sheila is "Falsely accused and that this is very serious and very unfair." Investigators are mum on whether he might face charges. I can't speak specifically to Michael were going to investigate anyone who may be culpable and we'll make a decision on prosecutions as appropriate. Reporter: Meantime back in palm beach county there's a sense of relief that there's possibly an end to a bizarre and chilling murder case. When you heard that 27 years later that police had made an arrest, what did you think of that? I was happy 'cause I think there should be justice. We felt like, "Okay, there's the end of that story that's been open and forgotten." I think that we were just glad that it's -- wow, that's done. It's about time that this case comes to a close. That's people look at clowns with more of a happy type of look and not so, uh, scary it type of costume. Everybody wants this to sort of be put to rest. And I feel for her family. They need closure more than anyone else. If you're the family of the victim it's bittersweet because you-- finally somebody's been arrested. But the idea that it took 27 years-- has gotta be frustrating and-- and a little bit perplexing as well. This is the entrance to our clown room. She liked the clowns when she was a little girl. I come in here, I think of her. Reporter: Emotions still raw all these years later for Marlene Warren's parents. I feel like crying. Those nasty people. You can't tell me that he didn't know. No way in heck. She got away with it for so long. If there's a hell, I hope she rots in it.

