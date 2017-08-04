Transcript for Lauren Agee's family takes their case to court

Reporter: While Brenda Lazaro, Jonathan crews' ex-girlfriend, continues honing her martial skills, Pam crews awaits her day in court against her. And sherry Smith finally has her day of reckoning, nearly two years after losing her daughter. A judge is about to decide if her wrongful death lawsuit against Hannah palmer can proceed. I'm not nervous, I'm just -- yeah, I'm nervous. Reporter: First, a blow to sherry's hopes. The judge dismisses nearly all the observations of witnesses like police officers Chris yarchuk and Ryan Melanson and the conclusions of private investigator Sheila Wysocki. Their opinions were not based on any relevant scientific methods, processes, and data, and seemed to be just pulled out of the thin air. Reporter: In fact, we spoke to Dr. Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist. To me, the evidence is highly consistent with a fall off a cliff. Reporter: As for the police investigation, the DeKalb county sheriff's department defends its detective work, saying "There is simply no evidence in this tragic case that will support Lauren's death being considered homicide or foul play." And the judge agrees, ruling there will be no trial against Hannah palmer. The court finds that the plaintiff has not produced any shred of evidence that anyone intentionally harmed Ms. Agee. Reporter: It's a disappointing setback for sherry. Her lawyer Alex little says they will appeal. It's just another day in court. We'll proceed on, and we expect to prevail. Reporter: Sheila says this about the judge's findings. Was I offended by what the judge said? No. Because I deal with it every day and I'm prepared for it and I love that people underestimate me. Keep it coming. Reporter: Sherry's lawsuit against Aaron Lilly and Chris stout is still pending. They have not responded to a request for comment. I am going to go and get a large glass of wine. Reporter: No matter what happens, this grieving mom says nothing will lessen the pain of losing Lauren. An agony she does not need to explain to Pam crews. To stay close to Jonathan, she wears a special necklace. This necklace has a little bit of Jonathan's ashes inside. Get to carry a little of him every day. He was such a good boy. Reporter: After meeting, the two moms vow to stay in touch. I feel like I've known you for so long. I know, I feel like I've known you, too. Reporter: United in their love for their children, their loss, and the woman in whom they've placed so much faith. You get emotional with some of these cases, don't you? With all of them. Pam wants to be heard. She wants Jonathan to be heard. Same with Lauren and sherry, and I hear them. Reporter: And sherry hopes Lauren can hear what is in her heart. So we are sending these to heaven, guys. All right. All right, Lauren. On the count of three.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.