Transcript for Lionel Richie on working with Diana Ross and how he wrote the song 'Endless Love'

Sort sketched out prodigy and it was an instrumental. About a week later this and you know what would phase in my and we do not want to be instrumental Arcandor to sketch out some lyrics. Because the girl wants to sing it in the movie okay. You know vital we were thinking maybe I do something but of course this slowly dragging me and and my time will be here is slowly. Drifting away. You can see breathing should do the do it. So they said Diana Ross thanks. Analysts. Who didn't should be able to sing it well many of course. And the next thing I know I'm in the studio 3 o'clock in the morning if you bones in Sacramento. You know I'm thank you some of your parts. And I moved what do you think can I don't know about this and I'm not sure about that sort basis that whatever notes that feel comfortable easy to use it. What I wrote as endless love what I say two different things. Because there were certain heart she just killed so I had better have that part bouncing behind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.