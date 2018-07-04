Transcript for Mom still waiting for son to leave jail, despite overturned conviction: Part 6

as network it's on. Reporter: Ight be springme on stratforad in Brooklyn, but for Doreen Quinn iano, it's been ING a lot like Christmas. How long has this cistmas tr been here? 13 years. So you never took it down? No. He was on his way home to decorate tree, and he R made it ho And so you've kept this up? Y Waiting. Waiting. Reporter: And Doreen is still waiting foher son to come home even despite that appellate panel's imous decision to row out John giuca's murder conviction. Why? Because the broo D.A. Has decided to appeal that court's decision, and have asked another judge toy bail, keeping him locked up, while they dec whether to retry him I find noon to rel the defendant, nor to bail in ts case. If foudges all agreed that the trial was flawed wouldn't I be logical that Y nd the guy home? Ho does the give to suffer? Eporter: Former prosecutor anna-sigga nicolazzi declined to speak with 2020. And,he current D.A. Declined to talk with us as well. Therequestion in my mind that John giuca was one of the individuals culpable in the death mark fisher. Reporter: But consider how much has changed in giuca's favor he thirteen years since the T trial. Toda the jailhouse imant and giuca's ex-girlf both say they lied on the stand. And just this week, huge headlines. 20" has learned Brooklyn defeants interviewed giuca's co-defendant, Antonio Russo who reportedlyonfessed to fisher's murder for the first time. He ss he used his own gun. So, in a retrial, how strong nd does the osecution really have to play? I'm surpred that prosecors are moving forward with this case. I don't see how they're going to be able to pro it. At this point, you have been disappointed so manytimes. Over and over again. There PARTF you that is, like, cautious? Of course, I'm cautious. But I'm optimisti Rorter: Meanwhile, her son remains holed up in rikers island jail. " Cameras we rolling when John surprised Doreen with a call. Hi John, uh it's juju Chang with ABC W, "20/20." Howre U? How you doing? Did you have anything to do with the murder? Absolutely not. I had nothing to do wi the murder of marker. What was your reaction when you founthe lengths your mother went to go dercover, to try to get to the truth? Thanked god, said to myself, "I'm soucky to have her a mother." I love you, John. All right. I love you. Rorter: As her son's casecontinues to grind through the justice system Doreen recognizes there's another and dad suffering too. Some pe might argue that the fishers deserve closure in this as we. And they do. Ourse, they do. And you had empathy for them. Of course. Of course. But in the same spect, I got to fight for my son's life, you know? I have to fight for my son.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.