The last moments before missing Tenn. teen disappeared with former teacher

More
This security camera footage of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas shows the teen leaving her home before meeting up with Tad Cummins.
0:54 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The last moments before missing Tenn. teen disappeared with former teacher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47235535,"title":"The last moments before missing Tenn. teen disappeared with former teacher","duration":"0:54","description":"This security camera footage of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas shows the teen leaving her home before meeting up with Tad Cummins.","url":"/2020/video/moments-missing-tenn-teen-disappeared-teacher-47235535","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.