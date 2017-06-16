-
Now Playing: Navy sailor thought to be lost at sea found alive
-
Now Playing: Nixon's secretary's unusual explanation for erased tape
-
Now Playing: 10-month old shot and killed in father's arms in Houston
-
Now Playing: The mother of Father's Day
-
Now Playing: Escaped Georgia prisoners captured after days on the run
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in Otto Warmbier's medical condition
-
Now Playing: Crowds enter Nationals Park for Congressional Baseball Game
-
Now Playing: Blimp catches fire, crashes at US Open
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Democrats honor Rep. Steve Scalise at annual baseball game
-
Now Playing: Police officer injured in Virginia shooting throws first pitch at Congressional Baseball Game
-
Now Playing: College student sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea returns to the US in a coma
-
Now Playing: Scalise shooter told his wife he was going to DC to work on 'tax brackets'
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby jury deadlocked as tempers flare outside the courthouse
-
Now Playing: Fiery blimp crash near US open golf tournament
-
Now Playing: Suspect accused of killing spree in Ohio cries in court
-
Now Playing: Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Father of 5 Jim Gaffigan says he would love a nap for Father's Day
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt continues for two escaped inmates in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Toddler thought bride was the real-life princess from her 'favorite book'
-
Now Playing: Couple who met at a camp for kids with cancer marry many years later