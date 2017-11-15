Transcript for Parents recall night son was born with Treacher Collins syndrome

How long did it teach each of you. Choose not flinch. Each time you son Pena. Took. Media the year Pena. He I almost cried ever day every single time I looked and could not believe it's time. I complained that. For the first time parents take to sleeping in shifts. Caring for their fragile son has become their whole world. But as Russell in Monica's struggled to adjust to their new normal. They remain committed to that pledge they made to Nathaniel on the first night of his life. To raise him as a quote normal boy and take him out into the world. There sending a walking what is taught in an unbiased. I haven't they name. Miller NB CMA and. That was the rumors l.'s awards known as a new month. Lanes east. Or Nathaniel seems we're on ways different. His name and when he first noticed looking in the nearer I don't look like everybody else. Definitely around age 45. He could clearly vocalize. I don't like the staring I don't like the name calling at that age we're going to birthday parties and other kids see him in scream and leave. He knows it was about him.

