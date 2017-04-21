Parents talk with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender issues

More
The group had a discussion about their feelings on whether transgender people should be allowed to use the bathroom of their gender identity.
1:18 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents talk with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender issues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46937667,"title":"Parents talk with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender issues","duration":"1:18","description":"The group had a discussion about their feelings on whether transgender people should be allowed to use the bathroom of their gender identity.","url":"/2020/video/parents-talk-caitlyn-jenner-transgender-issues-46937667","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.