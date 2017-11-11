Police interrogate U. of Arizona coach about inappropriate relationship with student: Part 5

More
In a statement to ABC News, the school said of Craig Carter: "The university and the athletics department condemn his behavior and the impact it had on a student."
6:57 | 11/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police interrogate U. of Arizona coach about inappropriate relationship with student: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51074655,"title":"Police interrogate U. of Arizona coach about inappropriate relationship with student: Part 5","duration":"6:57","description":"In a statement to ABC News, the school said of Craig Carter: \"The university and the athletics department condemn his behavior and the impact it had on a student.\"","url":"/2020/video/police-interrogate-arizona-coach-inappropriate-relationship-student-part-51074655","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.