Transcript for Police Question Nathan Carman in Grandfather John Chakalos' Murder

Reporter: Christmas in new England, and people come from miles around to see this elaborate light display. John chakalos puts up at one of his many properties, but the holiday spirit ends abruptly on the violent night of December 20th, 2013, when the real estate millionaire is found shot to death in his Connecticut home. Authorities say execution-style. One of his daughters had gone to check on him, and found him in his bed with what looked to be gunshot wounds to his head and back. Police are now calling the shooting death of an 87-year-old man a homicide. Reporter: Who would want John chakalos dead? It's a very good question. Reporter: At first police wonder, could it have been his daughter Linda? There are reports of a big fight over the family fortune which got violent, Linda punching and kicking her father. In the investigation, it has to be a relevant question to ask, "Is that incident connected to what happened to him?" Reporter: But a lie detector test clears Linda. So, logically, cops focus on the last person known to see chakalos alive, none other than his beloved grandson. Nathan had no obvious motive to gun down his granddad, but he had opportunity. The two had dinner together earlier that evening but police say Nathan's whereabouts later that night are unaccounted for. The authorities wonder, "Could that have been the time when he committed a murder?" Reporter: And, according to this search warrant, there is a litany of other circumstantial evidence. It says Nathan discarded both the hard drive of his computer and the gps unit used on the morning of December 20th, 2013, that he had recently bought a .308 caliber rifle, the same caliber weapon used in the homicide of John chakolas. Coincidentally, neither Nathan's rifle nor the murder weapon were ever found. Is it fair to say he was your prime suspect? Yes, that is fair to say. He was definitely our prime suspect. Reporter: Police say that after John chakalos' murder, Linda's sisters were afraid enough to hire armed security to protect them in their homes. Were they afraid of Nathan? John chakalos was murdered in cold blood in his bed, in his home. It would be irrational not to feel some fear as a result of that. Reporter: With regard to the murder of Nathan's grandfather, isn't the circumstantial evidence there strong? Well, if it were there and it were strong, they would've arrested him. Reporter: That search warrant has a list a mile long of things that make Nathan look suspicious. You can't arrest anybody in America on mere suspicion. You have to have probable cause. Reporter: Is there any truth to any of those allegations? No, there was not any truth to any of the allegations. Reporter: Nathan adamantly insists he's innocent. He says when the police came to interview him, he never tried to hide anything. If they had asked me, "Nathan, can we look at your hard drive," or, "Nathan, can we have your gps," at that time when they were in my apartment, my answer would have been, "Sure, gladly. You can take it." But they didn't. Reporter: Do you think the police have picked on you? I think the police saw me as the lowest hanging fruit after my grandfather died because they saw that I had been diagnosed with asperger's. There's an element here of prejudice against Nathan, because of his disability, because when the police talked to him, they immediately become suspicious because of his odd manner. Reporter: In fact, experts tell us people on the autism spectrum are more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators. My understanding is that if you lie to the police and they can prove that you lied to them, they can arrest you for that, and they haven't done so. Nathan remains a suspect in the murder of his grandfather. The investigation is actually very active at the moment, and ongoing. Reporter: Just last month, law enforcement went back to the scene of the crime. Hoping this helps find them more answers. Reporter: The FBI also conducted a separate search elsewhere. The FBI and other agencies searching property owned by John chakalos. Reporter: Over a dozen agents wearing hazmat suits scoured this abandoned New Hampshire property owned by the family, continuing the quest for the missing murder weapon. But it's not just the investigation into his grandfather's murder hanging over Nathan's head. The inquiry into his mother's disappearance at sea is also steaming ahead. Suspicious new details have emerged, allegations of sabotage. Whatever he was doing was wrong. Reporter: Allegations Nathan would rather not discuss. I'm just asking you to defend yourself against these people who are saying that you did something to your boat that would make it sink. We're done for this evening, period. We're done here. Reporter: We're not trying to make you uncomfortable. Why is Nathan so agitated? We're done here. Reporter: It is his condition? The suspicions about him? Or a guilty conscience?

