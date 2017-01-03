Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2

More
During questioning with Evans Police Det. Rita Wolfe, Tom Fallis denies shooting and killing his wife Ashley.
8:02 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":38097136,"title":"Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2","duration":"8:02","description":"During questioning with Evans Police Det. Rita Wolfe, Tom Fallis denies shooting and killing his wife Ashley.","url":"/2020/video/police-suspect-mans-wife-commit-suicide-murdered-part-38097136","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.