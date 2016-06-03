Transcript for Remembering Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali: Part 3

Reporter: We are coming on the air with that breaking news. It was a Friday night. And word began to spread. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the 20th century's greatest fighter. It was like a world leader was passing. The boxer once named sportsman of the century has died. Everyone understood that for multiple generations this was a titanic figure. I'm handsome, I'm fast, I'm pretty and can't possibly be beat. Muhammad Ali was everything. He was gorgeous. He was gifted. He talked trash. He could back it up. I am the king of the world! He was everything, an elegant man in a brutal, violent sport. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee! The way he fought in the ring was poetry in motion but the way he lived his life was poetry in motion. Only last week, I murdered a rock, injured a stone, hospitalized a brick. I'm so mean, I make medicine sick. ??? Muhammad Ali was born Cassius clay in the very segregated city of Louisville, Kentucky. He had a hardscrabble upbringing of sorts and found that boxing would be a useful way out at some point. He won the light heavyweight gold medal at the 1960 Rome olympics. Cassius clay, the winner for the U.S.A. And this was the first sense that we had that this was a boxer who was going to make an impression. Hello, everybody. I'm Steve Ellis here at ringside for that world heavyweight champion fight. In 1963, he got a title shot against sonny Liston, who was then the heavyweight champion of the world. I was in kindergarten and I remember my school bus driver, saying to me, "You know like when your mama chops the meat? That's what Liston's gonna do to clay." Didn't happen. That might be all, ladies and gentlemen. He wins the heavyweight championship of the world. I don't have a mark on my face and I upset sonny Liston and I just turned 22 years old. I must be the greatest. When Cassius clay, changed his religion from christianity to the nation of Islam, many people didn't know how to react, black and white. Oh, my gosh, what's he done? People were so suspicious of it. I would like for you to call me by my name now, Muhammad, Muhammad Ali. It was massively controversial. In the world of sports, which was controlled by old, white people, people were terrified. I saw him as critically important to smashing traditions. He gave up a lot for his politics and he was criticized and even vilified by many people. The real enemies of my people are right here. Not in Vietnam. Mr. Muhammad Ali has just refused to be inducted into the United States armed forces. Muhammad Ali gets a draft notice, and refuses to go fight in Vietnam. I'm not gonna help nobody get something my negros don't have. If I'm gonna die, I'll die right here fighting you. That won him enemies in many corners of America. One of his most famous statements was, ain't no viet cong ever called me the n-word. And that said a lot for how black Americans felt about the Vietnamese war. What happens now to his title? He will doubtless be stripped of it and he will no longer be the champion. He lost the heart of his athletic career because he refused to fight in Vietnam. Now, that doesn't make him Nelson Mandela, but it was something. And it was striking to many Americans that he not only had beliefs, but he stood up for them. I'm not sure that there's anybody left, really, for you to fight. You. That may come about some day. Thank you for coming on. Stay in shape. I have wrestled with an alligator. I done tussled with a whale. I done handcuffed lightning, threw thunder in jail. In 1974, ali/foreman in the country of Zaire, the "Rumble in the jungle." The people chant "Ali bomaye," that means "Ali, kill him." The whole thing is captured in a remarkable film called "When we were kings." Too much speed for them. Too fast. At the time everyone thinks foreman is going to obliterate him. Instead, Ali goes up against the ropes, he covers up, and foreman just wails at him. Rope-a-dope. He tired foreman out. Taking advantage of foreman's hit. Ali put him away. It's over. Muhammad Ali recaptures the heavyweight championship of the world. It will be a kill, and a chilla, and a thrilla, when I get the gorilla, in Manila! The "Thrilla in Manila" was one of the most epic prize fights of all time. Ali said he almost died in the ring against Joe Frazier. It's brutal. And maybe we lost a piece of Ali that night. But at the same time, it's his most courageous performance. Muhammad Ali has won the fight. Still the greatest of all time! 14 years since you became heavyweight champion of the world, and you say now that you're going to win it for the third time. You will be the only man ever to have regained the title -- Three times. Three times. What if you don't? Then I don't. But it's a way of life for you. It's money. It's an entourage. I'd give it all up tomorrow, find a job pumping gas in a gas station if I had to, and be happy. Really? Yes, ma'am. In 1981, Muhammad Ali finally retires from boxing, but three years later, he's diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. What a sad irony that this man, who made his living and made his impression on most of us because of his ability to speak so well. He lost that gift. In 1996 in Atlanta, he has the olympic torch, he's really struggling. Will he make it? Then he rose to the occasion, leaned in and lit the olympic torch. And Atlanta went crazy. Your name is Muhammad Ali. He was the most charismatic athlete ever. And he had influence in every sphere of American life. There has never been anybody like him. He was funny. He was beautiful. He was the most perfect athlete you ever saw and those were his own words. Ali forced us to take a look at ourselves. This brash young man who thrilled us, angered us, confused and challenged us, he is gone, but he will never die. I want everyone to know it. I am the greatest!

