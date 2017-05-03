Rental Car Leads Police to Suspects in Professor's Murder More Police tracked down a green Toyota Prius that a neighbor said he saw leaving the scene of the Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Rental Car Leads Police to Suspects in Professor's Murder This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: New Details in Law Professor's Death

Now Playing: Police Interview Murdered FSU Professor's Ex-Wife

Now Playing: Murder Suspect Linked to Family of Victim's Ex-Wife: Part 4

Now Playing: FSU Law Professor Found Shot in the Head at His Home

Now Playing: Man Claims Ex Said Her Brother Discussed Killing Her Ex-Husband: Part 5

Now Playing: Rental Car Leads Police to Suspects in Professor's Murder

Now Playing: Prosecutor Says Not Enough Evidence to Charge Family in Murder: Part 6

Now Playing: Man Calls Police Claiming Wife Shot Herself in the Head: Part 1

Now Playing: Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2

Now Playing: Neighbor Claims He Heard Man Confess to Killing Wife: Part 3

Now Playing: Former Colorado Deputy Goes on Trial For Wife's Shooting Death: Part 4

Now Playing: Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Trial For Ashley Fallis' Shooting Death: Part 5

Now Playing: Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6

Now Playing: Autopsy Reveals Missing Woman Had High Levels of Date Rape Drug: Part 3

Now Playing: Police Arrest Man For Death of Wife Who Went Missing: Part 4

Now Playing: Man Reports Wife Missing Two Days After She Disappeared: Part 2

Now Playing: Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1

Now Playing: Jury Finds Husband Guilty of Wife's Murder: Part 6

Now Playing: Daughters Take Stand at Dad's Trial For Mom's Murder: Part 5

Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' sharks reveal their biggest deals made in the tank: Part 1 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":42155279,"title":"Rental Car Leads Police to Suspects in Professor's Murder","duration":"6:11","description":"Police tracked down a green Toyota Prius that a neighbor said he saw leaving the scene of the ","url":"/2020/video/rental-car-leads-police-suspects-professors-murder-part-42155279","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}