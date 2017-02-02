Transcript for Rescued Boater Nathan Carman Insists He's Innocent in Grandfather's Death

Any truth to any of those allegations but. You know there's not any truth to any allegation. Let's sneak in adamantly insists he's innocent. He says when police came to interview him he never tried to hide that hard drive or GPS if they had asked me they think and we look at your art director. When they think we have you GP act. At that time. I have and they were in my apartment. Lives would have been sure gladly and can take. But they didn't and police have picked on you. I think he saw me as to lowest hanging fruit after my grandfather died because they saw that I had been diagnosed with aspect. A live here. Prejudice. My guests Nathan and because of his disability because when the police talked to him and they immediately become suspicious. Because of this. Odd and in fact experts tell us people on the autism spectrum are more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators from my understanding is that if he lied to the police. And they can prove you lied to them they can arrest you for that they haven't done so.

