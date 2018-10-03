Transcript for Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4

Reporter: Doug Rausch and Howard burack still want access to the mountains of data gathered about them when they were children, and at the very least, they want an apology. I'm aggravated that people are continuing to deny and stonewall and not accept the responsibility for what they did. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: Documentary film maker, Lori shineski, along with Larry Coburn took up their cause. You think it's incumbent on all of us to take a good, hard, honest look at what happened and to the extent possible, try to make it right. Reporter: In 2013 with the help of that former researcher, Larry Perlman, and after two years of battles, they broke through the jewish board's resistares resistance and got some of the records released. Okay. See what happens. Won't even do anything. There we go. It says film sequence. Data visit 1-10-68. Most of the power is being tested. Reporter: What did you read in those records? It's amazing to read some of the stuff about what you were thinking or saying when you were little. A little kid, it's strange. Reporter: Dr. Bernard, the consultant who advised breaking up twins for adoption told journalist Lawrence Wright she only favored separating twins who had not had time to develop a strong attachment to each other. It would be traumatically separating those who had an opportunity to be attached to each other. Reporter: So even the doctor who was saying twins are better if they are raised separately was saying if they have had this thing called the twinning reaction, don't separate them. Correct. Reporter: Because it's traumatic. Yes. In her own words. Reporter: But as they sift through their own records, they discovered Dr. Bernard didn't follow her own rule. It turns out they were together for six months before being separated and adopted to different families. For the first six months of your life, the only consistent thing in either of your lives was each other. What they did was really, really wrong. And the more, you know, stuff I read, the more wrong it kind of seems and the more -- the more upset it gets. Reporter: In page after page, Doug and Howard's records reveal harrowing details of the stress and trauma they endured after their separation. That's pretty disturbing. People sitting around, dissecting your life. Reporter: One researcher wrote about Doug and Howard, clinically referred to as c-5, and c-6. Both boys show a decline in motor dexterity. Both also begin rocking after adoption with c-5 rocking for a longer period of time than c-6. C-5 also shows headbanging which continues until his second birthday. It's upsetting to know these people were able to affect our lives in a way that I didn't even understand, and I don't know. I don't know why I'm emotional about it, but it's just -- it's not really in my nature, but it's just -- it's just hard to -- I'm not really introspective, and you say, if that didn't happen, you know, maybe some of the heart spots wouldn't have been hard. I don't know. So -- They didn't give a damn for anybody. Only what they were doing, their work. These are uncon shenable people. They stole a childhood on some levels. Not that -- I wouldn't trade my life for anything, but you can't give back. You can't get that back. Hi. Nice to meet you. Reporter: There was fallout on Sharon's side as well. Disappointingly, her relationship with her newfound twin has soured. What happened? There was so uuch promise in the first visit. She knew I want the story out there, and she didn't want that. So that started I think tearing us apart. Reporter: And now you don't speak? No. We do not speak any longer. Which is very, very sad. Reporter: And it gets worse. Among the 15 children known to have been separated, there are reports of serious mental health issues. It appears at least three separated siblings committed suicide, including one of those famous triplets, eddy, who in 1995, 15 years after reuniting with his brothers, took his own life. His wife says that he was never able to get over the separation and the lost years of the 19 years he didn't have with his brothers. Reporter: Is this because of the separation? This twinning reaction that may have happened, and then they were pulled apart? It's their belief that it at least had some impact. The separations had some impact on their feelings of sadness and loneliness and depression as children. Reporter: When Louise wise services went out of business in 2004, its records came here to the spence-chapin agency in new York. It now has the answer to a haunting question. Of the thousands of Louise wise adoptions, how many other twins or triplets were separated? We contacted spence-chapin repeatedly. It's Elizabeth vargas calling from "20/20" ABC news. We have left several messages with you over the last week. Reporter: They have refused to return our calls. As for the study gathered by Dr. Neubauer, being sealed. Only the jewish board has the right to release it. They say, they are committed to providing individuals identified as part of the study access to their records in a timely and transparent manner. Adding, we do not endorse the study, and deeply regret it took place. That is just a lame statement I think since they have these records, they should send them to all the people that they have records for. So that's kind of bull crap right there. Excuse my French. Reporter: Because of that secrecy, it's impossible to know just how many other babies may have been separated. As adults, still might not know to this day they have a twin. I guess the debate is whose data is it? Used to be my information. It was about me. I don't know. Why is -- you have any right to it because someone in their will or estate said this should be locked up and no one gets to see it. Reporter: It's your information. They are lying to everybody. Reporter: Still ahead, the twins come face to face with

