Transcript for 'Roseanne' star Roseanne Barr says 'we're lucky' to have Trump as President

He did talk about jobs so that's what you need to do if you want. Working people will hopefully. Not Syrian airspace. I don't think Hillary talked about to opt much. She always talked about Syrian airspace. What you think people on America error. Maybe they do I didn't. Trumpet and a half Americans she offended the other half that's great first person comps. For comedy. We're we're lucky to have him as a president it's great for comedy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.