Trump names COVID lockdown critic Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as pick for NIH director

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating a close ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as the head of the National Institutes of Health.

In a statement, Trump said he has picked Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to be the NIH director to work in cooperation with RFK Jr., with whom he is closely aligned, to direct the nation's medical research.

UNITED STATES - Dr. Jay Bhattacharya speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of the House Freedom Caucus on the COVID-19 pandemic at The Heritage Foundation on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Bhattacharya is a professor of health policy at Stanford University who gained notoriety for openly opposing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Trump also nominated Jim O'Neil to serve as the deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to "oversee all operations and improve Management, Transparency, and Accountability," according to a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.