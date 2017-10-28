Transcript for Security officer Jesus Campos answers questions about Vegas shooting: Part 2

I have dreams every night that sonny -- I know sonny has passed, but he doesn't. And so he keeps showing up everywhere. And I keep hoping that he doesn't realize that he actually has passed away, so that he stays. Reporter: Heather, an orthopedic surgeon and sonny, a surgical nurse, were a love story that burned brightly from the moment they met. We were always holding hands anywhere we walked. When we fell asleep at night, we were holding hands. Reporter: To celebrate their one-year anniversary, the couple decided to leave their home in big sandy, Tennessee to attend the route 91 harvest festival in Las Vegas. ??? when gunfire erupted, sonny immediately wrapped his arms around his wife to protect her. I felt the impact of the bullet in his body, 'cause he was holding me. And then we both went down at the same time. I just saw a lot of blood. You know, it's like how can this be real? Reporter: But nearly a month later, reality is starting to settle in. Heather, still coming to grips with going it alone is haunted by questions. The question troubled me the most is how did this man get that arsenal into the hotel room and nobody noticed. Reporter: The hotel, the mandalay bay, is owned by mgm resorts international. When it comes to players in las Vegas, mgm is a go leith, the largest employer and taxpayer in Nevada. In addition to the mandalay bay, the company owns 12 other hotels in this town including the bellagio, mgm grand, the mirage and monte Carlo. How big of a player is mgm in Las Vegas? Oh, the biggest. The biggest. The biggest gaming company in the world. If you were to call this a company town, mgm would be in charge of the --they'd be the sheriff of the company town. Reporter: But now the gambling behemoth is facing lawsuits including one alleging the wrongful death of 28 year-old Andrea Castilla, who was shot in the head and killed during the attack. Andrea was there to celebrate her birthday. Her boyfriend was planning on proposing to her. Reporter: Attorney Richard Bridgford filed the suit alleging negligence on mgm's part because it "Failed to maintain the mandalay bay premises in a reasonably safe condition. The reality is that if these weapons are never transported into the hotel, I don't care how nuts paddock is, nobody gets killed. If they don't have breakable glass on the windows, nobody fires from the 32nd floor. If he isn't left undisturbed with his weapons. This doesn't happen. Paddock picked this hotel because he had vip status. It could come with all sorts of perks. He knew he could move across with access to the service elevator. Run up and place weapons and magazines, et cetera, ammo in his car. Bring it up the service elevator. Where the rest of us we do that, they question why do you want to move? There would be a lot of questions. Reporter: Remember those time lines. Whatever version of events is presented in court could determine if mgm is healed legally liable. . The timeline is critical. Every minute, every 15 seconds could mean the difference in could mean the difference in millions of dollars. Reporter: The security officer was shot about the same time as paddock opened fire on the crowd, that hasn't stopped questions about those initial inconsistencies almost two weeks after the shooting someone who could offer clarity, Jesus campos decided to tell his story. He had multiple opportunities to tell his story. Reporter: He was called in to help prepare campos. He chose five he was going to do and looking forward to those. Reporter: Just before he was about to go live on the national news shows campos changed his mind. We had a meeting and somewhere during that process, that meeting, Mr. Campos and others left the room and the last word we had was they were transporting him to a quick care facility. Reporter: After that campos seemed to vanish. Has mysteriously vanished. He was scheduled to talk to the networks last week. His silence has fueled much speculation about why he has not spoken publicly. Thank you both for being here. Reporter: 17 days after the shooting campos along with another hotel employee appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show. As I was walking down, I heard rapid fire. And at first I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. Campos told his story but degeneraties never asked when he was shot, before or after paddock opened fire on the crowd. You just want this to be over, so you're talking about it now and then you're not going to talk about it again? Campos' union rep says he has no idea how the interview came about. The Ellen show wasn't the venue we would have chosen and that campos pannand myself involved lined up. Reporter: Why would camp pos choose to sit down with someone known for her jokes. Could it have something to do with mgm. There are slot machines across the country now and find them on the Las Vegas. Reporter: It was his client who chose to appear on Ellen and no outside constraints on his interview. Tonight nearly a month after being shot, campos still cannot go home. He is now being put up at an undisclosed mgm property for what his lawyer says is his own protection. This is the vaguest version of the witness protection program but it's their witness they're protectiprotecting. It seems they want to make sure he isn't out there talking about the very sensitive timeline. You can understand why it might be a very good investment for them to have him squirrelled away. Reporter: For Heather the answers will do little to ease her pain. It will never make sense to me. No justification for what happened. And it's just so senseless that I don't think you can ever get resolution in your mind.

