Transcript for 'Shark Tank' sharks on whether they get along in real life: Part 5

Dollars and cents aside, what do the sharks have to say, about each other? I don't think any of the sharks would have anything bad to say about each other. That being said -- This greedy savage, his deal is horrible. Bam, Kevin. We're like this one big dysfunctional family. Not everybody is super aggressive, full of themselves like you. Okay. But a lot of times, it looks on the show like you're angry at each other. Absolutely we're angry. Do your own deal, Robert. I made an offer! Silence while I bring out the genius of my offer. We're sharks. That's what we do. In that moment we are literally all trying to beat each other up for that deal. That's why you don't see the cameras. It's our real money. And we're fighting for a deal that we think is going to work. And you know what? We're competitive. We like to win. Yeah, you think? Pat, I'll take that deal. Wait, we didn't hear it. I'm a big guy. $375,000, 25%. Do we have a deal? Wait -- Done. We were talking, we should've been talking. There's been times where we go at it, like, and then after that deal is over you don't want to talk to the other shark that got it. It's just like, "Leave me alone. Don't talk to me." Down the row, your angriest moment. When a guy came out, and Lori made a deal, because it was a charity. Remember that? I'm going to make you an offer right now. Sometimes it's about helping America and making the world a better place. Is it a charity? Lori, that is such crap. No, it is not crap. We are not the charity tank. You know what, you're really pissing me off right now. I'm going to say something rude to you and I don't want to say something rude to you, so I'm just going to go. Okay, because, there was -- you're smarter than that. You're not the guy to walk away and walk off. Everybody later that day was like texting and going, you okay? What's the longest you went without talking to another shark? As long as possible. Really? It sticks with you that long sometimes? No. I've never taken it past after the next pitch. I used to get very, very angry at Kevin. Because he used to be very rude to people. Not at all. If you were in one of my business school classes, I would spray you down with water and every time you say "I don't know," I would hit you with electric cattle prod. Over the years we figured out Kevin is just a cartoon character. All this kumbaya stuff, "Oh, I don't want to hurt your feelings." Frankly, if you can't take me in the "Shark tank," the real world is going to eat you alive. Had to force 40,000 down his throat like a goose! While these sharks may bare their teeth at each other, they can often be caught just having fun. All: Kiss, kiss, kiss, kiss. Tasty! And may, occasionally, give another shark some credit. Who's the smartest among you? Oh, I am. Oh, that's easy. I am. I'll take that. No, I think mark is the smartest. Really? He's a great people judge. And he also knows finance and technology. What a winning combination, and look, he's falling for what I'm dishing out here. Absolutely. Does daymond have the biggest heart? Yeah, I would say daymond. Yeah, I'd go with daymond. One of my favorite episodes involved you going back to the green room, and explaining a deal. The entrepreneur, Billy blanks Jr. He also was homeless at a point. His wife and him, you know, just really struggled. This is the motel that we actually stayed at when we lost our home. The product, a dance fitness system. ??? The negotiation, an exercise in frustration. No, I don't think it's the right deal to do. All right. We wish you the best, Billy. Good luck. And he turns down the deal. But daymond felt blanks misunderstood the terms of his offer. And I felt so compelled, and I went back. Where are you going? I'm going to do the deal. I've never done this before. Can you reconsider the deal because you make me want to help you. It was a very emotional moment for me. I almost cried. You don't realize what this means to us, that you're coming to us and taking that extra step. It means a lot to me as well. And I will definitely take that deal. Don't make me cry. I'm sorry, but I will definitely take that deal. I'm getting my sweat on you. Sorry. Don't worry about it. Bye, guys. Thank you. Tell them thank you. All right. Will do. Thank you. You know what really made you go out running after that guy? He was genuine. He was the real deal. He had a big heart. I'm so proud of you. Daymond talks about the power of broke. We've all been broke. I've had my lights turned off. I've had credit cards cut up. I mean, you have to go through it. Cuban himself once sold garbage bags door to door, as a kid. Robert herjavec did time waiting tables. And daymond John had worked as flight attendant. As for Barbara Corcoran, she went through 20 jobs by the time she was 23. Lori Greiner tried playwriting while she sold her own jewelry on the side. And Kevin o'leary got his start scooping ice cream. Every shark has spent a lot of time eating Mac and cheese somewhere in their lives before they ever got to eat a steak. That's the bottom line. That's true, isn't it? Yup. And that makes it a special ride, because we can understand the people that are sitting in front of us and exactly that they're exactly eating Mac and cheese, too, and it isn't steak time for them yet.

