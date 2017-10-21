Transcript for Sheriffs arrest woman in 'Killer Clown' murder 27 years later: Part 5

Reporter: It's August in bucolic abingdon, Virginia where violent crime on a scale from 1 to 100 is a lowly 13. Sheriff Fred Newman receives an unexpected call from his counterpart in palm beach county, Florida. Our agency received a call in regards to the murder of an individual that occurred back in 1990. Reporter: Not just any cold case sheriff Newman is told but an infamous murder that made headlines in south Florida. I've been sheriff of our county for 18 years. We have never encountered any type of a murder of that nature. Reporter: Florida authorities want the sheriff to track down the key suspect that woman known locally as "Debbie." Of course Debbie is none other than Sheila keen now married to Michael Warren the husband of the murder victim. They live in a very upscale neighborhood. They kept a very low profile. They, I guess, sort of flew under the radar if you would. Reporter: But the sheriff and his deputies are zeroed in on Sheila now. And just last month on September 26th a trap is set after the Warrens are spotted leaving their home in their Cadillac SUV. Vehicles were strategically placed along various locations and observed the black Cadillac escalade as it was travelling. Reporter: And just as the Warrens are returning the trap is sprung. The couple's escalade stopped and surrounded as her husband Michael looks on Sheila is placed in custody. I did not notice anything from a standpoint of being distraught. Somewhat surprised, I guess. If you would. I think reasonably calm for the most part. She was placed in one of our patrol vehicles, handcuffed, and transported to the regional jail. Reporter: Sheila keen-warren not only with a new last name, but a new hair color blonde charged with the murder of Marlene Warren. Another photo of the accused killer clown oddly showing her smiling while in custody reminiscent of this mug shot taken when she was 21 convicted for shoplifting. When the case went cold -- a Lotta people forgot about it. Yeah. Did it ever go off the radar for investigators? No. I can tell you right now, we probably have 300 cases that are unsolved cold cases. None of 'em are off the radar. Police in Florida arresting a female suspect. Reporter: Sheila Warren's arrest makes headlines nationwide the sheer novelty of a cold case involving a killer clown seemingly cracked after 27 years proves to be a huge, irresistible story. Detectives always suspected Sheila, but couldn't prove it. Reporter: The burning question just how do authorities say they cracked the case that has vexed investigators for nearly three decades? They say the breakthrough was through something that didn't exist back in 1990 sophisticated DNA testing. We were able to do that with new technologies in DNA and we were able to complete the puzzle. How confident are you that you have the shooter? 100%. 100%? No doubt. When -- when you're talking' DNA, they will be able to tell you that it's you to the exclusions of millions and millions of people, all right? Plus, the area that this was captured in can only be what the perpetrator was involved in. Reporter: While authorities are intentionally vague on exactly what they tested and how remember, back in 1990, investigators reportedly found Orange fibers possibly from a wig and hair in that Chrysler Lebaron believed to be the getaway car. If they found hair, the statistics are basically one out of 10,000. If they found blood, great. That would give you a slam-dunk because you would end up with statistics of one in trillions. Can you really go back 27 years and test evidence for today's DNA technologynd make a case? Yeah, without a doubt. As along as the DNA has been preserved cold and dry. The testing has gotten so incredibly sensitive. So specific. There's no way out. They're going to get results. Reporter: Back in abingdon, Virginia shock and bewilderment after that friendly neighbor "Debbie" is charged with first degree murder. I've been in shock ever since. Yeah, couldn't believe it. Still don't. Just hope and pray that she's not guilty. Reporter: The blevins say since "Debbie's" arrest her loving husband Mike has been holed up in his home apparently in a state of stunned disbelief. Very distraught, which he woulbe. He told me, he said, "You know she didn't do this." He says, "So kind hearted." I say, "Well, absolutely. That's why this whole thing is just so hard to believe." Reporter: For Marlene Warren's parents, it's not hard to believe at all. It simply confirms their decades-old suspicion. I turned angry when I heard Mike had married Sheila. Angry. Remembering that she killed my daughter, and he marries her? You know there's gotta be

