Transcript for Where siblings allegedly held captive are today: Part 6

signals and unanswered questions about the alleged terrors inside the turpin house, da Mike hesstrin is appealing directly to the public. It's a little unusual for a district attorney to be doing an interview like this. Part of the reason I'm doing that is because I want the public's help. Is there one key piece of information you're looking for? We want to know anything and everything. We've set up a tip line here at the Riverside D.A's office. These alleged crimes were committed in a closed room, in a closed house under a cover of darkness. But someone must have seen something and were asking for the public's help. Reporter: Tonight, the search for answers continues. Although Elizabeth flores says she hasn't had a close relationship with her sister in over 20 years, she sends a message of hope and renewal for the children. You have to reprogram your mind. Whether you believe it or not, you have to get up and tell yourself every day, "I'm worthy. I am beautiful. I'm fearfully and wonderfully me." Reporter: But the path towards healing may be tough for children so damaged by their past. The hardest thing for kids to hear is that the world is not the way their parents made them think it is. The world has people that are going to be generous and going to be kind and I think one of the hardest things for them to really do in the end will be to trust people. Reporter: And outside the house that witnessed such cruelty, messages of love and faith. I have two little boys and I kind of told them a little of what happened. I asked if they would give their big teddy bear to the kids. And they were willing to give it up? Absolutely. Reporter: Tonight, the elder turpin children are surrounded by a handpicked team at the Corona regional medical center. They're receiving 'round-the-clock care by doctors and nurses and something prosecutors say they've missed their whole lives, tenderness. Do you ever sometimes leave that ward and just break down in tears? Absolutely. How can you not? Reporter: Surveying that pile of donations, they say they're on a mission of redemption. I can't wait for these children to come back and sometimes invite me for their graduation. That would be the smile on my face on that day. I would agree. When we're done with this, it will come to an end. They will hopefully go on in life and they'll have great lives. It would be nice to see that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.