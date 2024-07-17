The heist was carried out in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from armored truck in Philadelphia heist

Authorities are searching for two suspects armed with long guns who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Brinks armored truck in Pennsylvania in broad daylight.

The robbery happened outside an AutoZone in Delaware County, when the two suspects assaulted the driver, took his weapon and fled the scene with an unknown amount of money at around noon Tuesday.

The district attorney's office has released photos of the vehicle the two suspects fled in -- a Nissan Pathfinder -- and a photo of another vehicle with the same license plate, which they are not searching for and was not involved in the robbery.

Two armed suspects stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Brinks armored truck, July 16, 2024, in Chester, Pa. WPVI

Authorities have also released photos of the suspects and what they were wearing.

Investigators say the vehicle they are searching for frequents Darby Township and Chester City.

If seen, authorities advise caution as the firearms used in the robbery have not been recovered.

This is at least the third time an armored truck has been robbed in the Philadelphia area since last October. One truck heist led to a shelter in place order for a suburban neighborhood in March and another heist left an armored truck driver shot outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia in October, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.