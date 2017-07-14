Transcript for O. J. Simpson robbery case: Accomplice says Simpson asked him to bring a gun

I arrived at the tail end of the meeting in then all of a sudden the conversation got serious what was the plan what would you say he wanted to do you when he approached me about that he was like a man we watch my back. So I said yes indeed after I said yes he leaned in the little closer links. By the way. Can you get some heat being eager gun meaning the gun and when he said that. I hesitated after he did that I look at OJ have a say so OJ you know what if the called pool leagues. And he looked at me. And used a four letter word that starts what happens with K the police. What they gonna do. Take me to jail for taking my own stuff.

