Transcript for The stories of 'Shark Tank' products made in America: Part 4

We continue now with "Shark tank" on "20/20." Welcome back. We're with the sharks tonight. This is a blast. And this is one of our favorite topics, made in America. We've been doing this for years at ABC. And the big question is, you're not only making profits, but you're creating jobs all across America. Have you noticed yourselves over the years of "Shark tank," the value, the premium put on those three words, "Made in America"? Well, look. Initially, early on in the early days of "Shark tank," we got a lot of flak for always saying, you know, "Send companies overseas. Make products overseas." There was Donny Mccall, who failed to get the sharks to bite on his folding cargo holder that hides right in your truck, the invis-a-rack, all because he wanted to make it in America. I'm one man trying to do his best for this country. Now, I know a truck rack's not going to save the U.S. Economy, but I want to do something that can bring some jobs and some hope to my small town. The sharks grill him. Let's just say for a sec that a manufacturer in Asia could make it. That puts you in business right now, my friend. Can we can take it overseas? No, sir. Then I'm out. I'm out. I'm out. I'm out. I'm out. Donny, you can't solve the problem we're talking about here. I believe I can make it. I know I can. And we went to find him in Sparta, North Carolina. Hey, nice to meet you. Nice to see you. We don't know that those sharks were thinking. Showing us how it works. Even we could put it together. Clamps go next. Every piece made here. Looks good. Thanks. I appreciate that. And it turns out after the show -- All sold out. A year later, Donny found help elsewhere. Here we have some inventory. Hey, this is awesome. I currently have hundreds of people on a waiting list. I believe the sky's the limit. We learned very quickly that you can make so many more products than we really expected here in America. Being close to market matters. You can't make food goods in China and ship them to America. That makes no sense. Look who's in the pantry. Then there was Kevin with his wicked good cupcakes, the sweet deal, all made right outside Boston. Come to mama! And boy, he did. Can I have a jah? Is that how you, jah? Jah. I love your accent. This is a cupcake in a jar. Oh, it's more than that, my friend. Says the businessman. Wicked good cupcakes went from two employees to 46. I want to ask about one of my favorites, Daisy cakes. My company is Daisy cakes. And of all the panel, the shark that said, "This is the best cake I've ever had." Best cake I've had, really. Is sitting right here. How did you know, Barbara? Well, I knew because each of these guys was sleeping on the job. They never even finished swallowing, and they never made a bid. Oh, wow. Wow. Fantastic, by the way. One thing you noticed was that everyone passed on that but then you looked at all the sharks and they were still finishing the cake. After each of these guys dropped out, they bent forward, I noticed, and had another bite. Do we have a deal? Of course. Yes, ma'am. You know why? Because in the end, actions always speak louder than words. I went to meet Kim and Geraldine. Oh, I get a hug? I'll never forget the southern charm. They met me at the door of their small, little kitchen -- The real deal. But one of the incredible things about this was that this was a family recipe they'd been sitting on for years. And they've turned it into an amazing profit machine. And on this day, they were revealing to us their red velvet cake. This will be fun. She says now. Wow, it smells so good. How am I doing, Geraldine? All the while, mom, Geraldine, watching from the corner, a thumbs up. Oh, we're proud of her. You're proud of her. Yup. They only had $30,000 in sales over four years when they came on "Shark tank." And now they're bordering on $8 million. Remarkable story, but so deserving of that success. Let me ask you about cousins Maine lobster. $55,000 for 15%. Barbara, welcome to the family. Thank you. Come on over here. I like those guys. They are good-looking. Yeah, we can tell you like those guys. And they flirt with me. They have the decency to airbrush my face. But more importantly, they make me a lot of money because they have $8 million in sales, and they have 27 food trucks. And that was your suggestion. Of course. I'm a genius. They have retail, the first shop, and they're going to open their next six. I don't think when we started out with one food truck in Los Angeles that we thought that it would grow and manifest into this. And in doing so, we certainly didn't believe that we'd start creating jobs. I think that's an important thing to say. I think that "Shark tank" has created around 10,000 jobs. At least, yeah. Has it really? It has. Yeah, but, David, back to me. What else do you want to say? Which one of you sharks is ready to get your groove on with groovebook? This was one of these great investments that turned into a great company. Billions of photos are taken every day from smartphones. Who doesn't have a phone with hundreds, if not thousands, of photos? What do people do with all the photos they've taken? Absolutely nothing. Their solution? Take all those photos on your phone, and upload them, and they'll print them right here in the U.S. In this book and ship them to you for $2.99 a month. I think it's a phenomenal idea. Thank you. Kevin and mark offer to go in on a deal together. I'm all about making win-win situations. Do you accept their offer? Yes, we do. Let's go to work! Congratulations. And listen to this. Groovebook became the biggest company sale ever for shark tank because of what happened next. Once they were up and running, they then sold their company to a bigger one. A powerhouse, shutterfly, buying them for $14.5 million. We had to meet them. Not bad, hanging out with a couple of millionaires. We asked, where did they get the idea in the first place? They revealed it was all because mom lost her phone and all of those photos of the children on it. Right down to their youngest and that first tooth lost. The image of it lost for good, too. So, technically, the tooth fairy brought $14 million. I guess you could look at it that way. And we asked the CEO of shutterfly at the time if he knew that this mom and dad would be trouble, tough competition, if they didn't make an offer. Now, if you didn't invest in them, do you think you would have been competing with them? We would have. And the sharks point out that it's often just one technical tweak that can set your idea apart from the rest, even if there are other, similar ideas out there. He figured out how to put it in a flexible envelope where the shipping costs were $2 less per unit. How much would it cost to send it if it wasn't flexible? $3. $3? And now that I can do this? It's 80 cents. 80 cents. And that's why it got acquired for $14.5 million cash from shutterfly. That's unbelievable. In 11 months. It just shows you should never give up and pursue your dreams. Another one of the companies that you invested in, R. Riveter. Each R. Riveter handbag tells a story. Leather and canvas is cut, letters are sewn, all at the hands of our military spouses across the country. R. Riveter is about empowering military spouses and redefining the boundaries of American manufacturing. I'm an army brat. So I know that, you know, a lot -- we get carted around all over the world from army base to army base. It's hard for the spouses of these officers -- That's exactly right. -- To get jobs. Right. They figured out that they can take the design and start shipping it to the wives of servicemen wherever they may happen to be across the country. And one woman will sew on the label. Then they'll ship it. And then another person will put in the stitches. And then they'll ship it until it's a complete bag. And tonight they tell us those bags just passed $1 million in sales. It's literally made with love, made with patriotism. So I couldn't be any prouder of

