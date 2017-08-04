Transcript for Suburban mom turned P.I. helps solve mysterious death cases: Part 1

Reporter: She's a suburban mom making time for target practice, but don't be fooled. 54-year-old Sheila Wysocki is also a hired gun. A secret weapon for desperate families who feel the system has failed them. Your typical stay at home mom before she helped crack the case of her best friend's murder. Sheila has made headlines, as a soccer mom who doubles as a no-nonsense private eye. Her office is her car. She's always on the go, now working overtime for two moms whose young adult children died under strange circumstances. Now they're pressing wrongful death suits against the people they hold responsible. You look unassuming. People don't look at you necessarily and guess P.I. No. Reporter: But yet, you get in there and you start digging. I think I owe that to the family. Reporter: Recently, her job too her here, not the typical too her here, not the typical place for a middle-aged woman. It's a sun and alcohol soaked celebration called wakefest. Kind of like cancun with catfish. Each year it's filled with partiers. Bathing suits, bikinis. I mean, you can't go wrong. Reporter: July, 2015, Lauren Agee joins the fun with her longtime childhood friend Hannah palmer. Lauren posts, "Can't wait for wakefest this weekend." Lauren's not just joining the party, she's the life of the party. Spirited, silly and striking. An avid dancer, she's even performed in music videos. With her devoted mom sherry, her biggest fan. We were inseparable. Reporter: You called her mini me. Mm-hmm. Reporter: And she called you momma bear. Momma bear. Reporter: In her second year at a local college, she's studying criminal science. She wanted to solve mysteries. Reporter: Kind of ironic, because you're trying to solve the mystery of what happened to her. Exactly. Reporter: What happened to Lauren begins that weekend at wakefest. Friday, she and Hannah slip right into party mode, all smiles on the lake. With them are Hannah's boyfriend Aaron Lilly and his friend Chris stout, whom Lauren has just met. Both young men clearly adrenaline junkies based on their social media accounts. On land, on the water, in the sky. At night they are at the only bar in town at the marina. That's Lauren, waving at the camera. Saturday evening, off-duty cop and wakefest security officer Chris yarchuk bumps into Lauren at the bar. What'd you make of her? She was energetic, lively. Reporter: He sees her leave at around 2:00 A.M., finding her way in the dark, after a night of drinking with Hannah, Chris and Aaron. So they left. They left. The last time I saw them, yeah. Reporter: They're heading to their camping spot, an outcropping across from the houseboats that make up wakefest. There's an impressive 35-foot drop to the lake on one side, a 90-foot drop on the other. Hannah and her boyfriend Aaron will crash in a tent. Lauren and Chris will bunk together in a hammock on the edge of the cliff. Incredible anyone would think to sleep so dangerously close to a precipice. Samantha Arnold, friends with Lauren and Hannah, was on the cliff with the group the night before Lauren died and says it was scary but thrilling too. It was very steep, I'm climbing and I'm climbing. And my legs are slipping. Reporter: Chris and Aaron would later tell police the wakefest weekend is going well. You know, we all drank, had a good old time. Eventually we ended up making our way all back to the campsite. Reporter: The only way to reach the site, by boat, which can be eerie at night. This is Lauren's voice, captured on a video she took. We're in a canoe on the lake. There's a cliff on both sides. Oh, my gosh, this is crazy. This is like a deathtrap. Reporter: Deathtrap, tragically, an apt description. The next afternoon, Sunday locals Lynn Blair and his son Dylan are fishing in the lake. It's around 4:00 and they're coasting toward a cove near the cliff. So you were going through this area right through here? Yes, I looked over and saw something in the water, dropped my anchor. Reporter: What did you think you were seeing? I didn't know. It bothered me. Reporter: Something bright in the water, hot pink shorts, then the stunning realization. It's a body. She's lying face down? It was terrifying. Reporter: What's going through your mind? We knew it was a young lady. I'm thinking, she has a mom and a daddy. All those people's lives are going to be different from now on. Reporter: Somebody's life is about to be ruined. Absolutely. Reporter: That awful moment about to happen, when the family gets a visit from the police. He says to me I'm sorry to tell you this but your daughter didn't make it. Reporter: Oh, my gosh. I said to him, where are the people that she was with? Reporter: They were being questioned by police. These are recordings taken that week of Hannah, Chris and Aaron. We need to know every step that happened. Everybody was pretty drunk. Reporter: Chris tells police Lauren had been talking about leaving the campsite to go see someone. He says when they went to sleep, she was in the hammock with him, but when they woke up, Lauren was gone. I woke up and I woke him up and I said, "Where is Lauren?" And he said, "She got up a while ago, but I didn't feel her." I said, have you seen her? And he said he didn't know. Reporter: Hannah says she was worried, especially since Lauren's flip-flops, purse and cell phone are still at the campsite. She didn't have her shoes. She didn't have her keys, wallet, phone, and she like, would not leave without that stuff, you know? Did any of these kids call somebody when they thought she was missing? No. They went to wakefest even though their friend is missing. Reporter: So now you're beginning to smell something funny. Right. I honestly wasn't really worried about it, because I didn't think anything had happened. I didn't think anything would happen. We thought maybe someone came and got her. We then went down to the boat dock, and we waited and waited and waited. It almost feels like I'm a suspect right now, but I know you're just doing your job. New tonight, family and friends want to know how a 21-year-old hendersonville woman died in center hill lake. She camped this weekend on the edge of a cliff. Her body found on Sunday in the water below. Reporter: As for the official investigation, the early read is that Lauren, whose blood alcohol level is more than twice the legal limit, accidentally slipped and fell. The DeKalb county sheriff say her death does not appear to be foul play. The autopsy results will take a few weeks. Reporter: Not so fast, sherry gets a phone call and goes from to a mom on a mission. He said "Mrs. Smith, I don't think this was an accident." Reporter: In the photo, they're smiling on a boat. But worse, she says the edited post originally said, best weekend ever. We're apalled. Sheila has no fear. Reporter: And that pit bull is taking on a strikingly similar client. So suicide is not crossing your mind at all? Never crossed my mind, never. Homicide? Absolutely. Reporter: Stay with us.

