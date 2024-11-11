RFK Jr. advising Trump transition on health decisions: Sources
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has continued to broadly advise Trump and the transition team on health-related appointments and has been in discussions to possibly fill a major role in the next administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
While sources caution that a role has not been finalized, RFK Jr. has been discussed as a potential candidate for the next secretary of Health and Human Services. But other roles are also on the table, including a broad "czar"-like position that would advise on policy and personnel decisions in other health arenas, the sources said.
RFK Jr. has been in active discussions with the transition team since Trump's election victory last week. He's been spotted at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club multiple times and has been engaging in presentations which include candidates for specific Cabinet and health-related jobs, sources said.
He has spent hours with the co-heads of Trump's transition team -- billionaire Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon -- in addition to others at Mar-a-Lago such as Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.; investor and donor Omeed Malik; Tucker Carlson; and Del Bigtree, RFK Jr.'s former campaign spokesperson who produced a documentary called "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe."
-ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Olivia Rubin and Will McDuffie