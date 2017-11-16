Transcript for Tim Allen describes how 'uncomfortable' his costume, makeup was for 'The Santa Clause'

You are Santa Claus with the beard hair and of course all the additional house and patsy did you have any idea. What you were signing up for innocent as Lewis. There's no way to get around don't count it. Because it took about three and half hours together before shooting star proportions as I'm of their through I'm there three hours before everybody. And that takes a good. Get our have to get out over here he can't be and that any more than six hours because you're skin does agreed that these sores all or read that literally. They go well they'll go way I hear them arguing in a room they'll go away when he mean.

