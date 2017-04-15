Transcript for Victim says she wishes 'catfish' was given a longer prison sentence: Part 6

Reporter: After everything NBA star Chris Andersen has been through, the white house may have been the last place he would expect to find himself, but there he is in January 2014, along with Lebron James and the rest of the Miami heat, being honored for a championship season. Everybody on this team participated. Birdman, birdman's tattoos. Birdman's mohawk. Reporter: After the blackmail and child porn accusations, Miami took a chance on Andersen. Something he'll forever be grateful for, says attorney mark Bryant. What a great trust and opportunity they gave us. Reporter: As for Paris, she is still out there online and tonight will likely get an even bigger following. And the catfish who nearly wrecked their lives? After a year behind bars, Shelly Chartier walked out of prison. Her new husband, rob, right there to meet her. I'm still taking it in, the whole thing. Reporter: She now begins serving two years of probation. One of the conditions, no internet without court-ordered supervision. Which could be tough for her. Check out the ironic t-shirt she was wearing when we facetimed a couple days after her release. What does your shirt say? Bored on the internet. Reporter: Already there are challenges in their new life. Rob is not a Canadian citizen, so he has to leave the country periodically. Still, the newlyweds vow to find a way to be together. But this notorious catfish is not out of the woods. Colorado has a warrant for her arrest. If extradited and convicted she could face 24 years in prison in the U.S. Do you think it'll happen? Do you think I should go to jail? Reporter: What do you think? I don't know what you think. Reporter: No, I mean, what do you think? I'm not asking you what I think. I think I've done my time. Reporter: But don't tell that to Shelly's victim. When you heard that she was convicted, given 18 months in prison, is that enough? I don't think it's enough. I wish it was more, of course. This person does not seem to be remorseful to me. Reporter: Chris Andersen declined to speak with us for this story but his attorney mark Bryant says justice has yet to be served. Why can't you grasp that you almost took this man's life and others'? Reporter: You think she should face charges here? Yes. Yes. Reporter: Now and again, neighbors catch a glimpse of the former ghost of easterville. Leaving behind those dark waters of the internet. The former catfish out in the daylight for a walk with her new husband, hoping to find happily ever after offline. Paris Dunn and mark Bryant

