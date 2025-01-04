Live

Jimmy Carter ceremonies live updates

Carter's body will be transferred from his hometown of Plains to Atlanta.

Last Updated: January 4, 2025, 5:00 AM EST

The funeral ceremonies for former President Jimmy Carter will begin on Saturday when his body is transferred from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A service will be held Saturday afternoon at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta for the former president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

1 hour ago

Schedule of events for this week's services

Former president Jimmy Carter's body will be transferred Saturday morning from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

People visit former President Jimmy Carter's hometown after he passed away yesterday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Plains, Georgia.
A ceremony will be held at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mourners can pay their respects to Carter in Atlanta over the following days before his remains are transferred to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday to Thursday.

Carter will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning. President Joe Biden expected to deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter and his family will return to Plains for a private service.

The public is then invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late president's final resting place.

