Walk through house where brutal 1985 murder was committed with the investigator

Chuck Reid was an investigator when Derek and Nancy Haysom were found stabbed to death in their home in Virginia.
Chuck reed was a Bedford county investigator in 1985. And worked the case for a year before leaving the sheriff's office and he took me inside the crime scene. You open the door when you first came here for Gasol. From dirt hastens bought it was lying here with him. Against Mexico has more on this process hair yeah. Derek K some had been stabbed 36 times Nancy six. Her body was found in the kitchen both were stabbed in the heart both nearly decapitated him. Stem overcome in. This area right here from. World blood was aware table just were administered Kashmir rant and history both Derrick and Nancy's blood was on the floor here. And yet both of them died he. Nancy indication over there dare not let him over here the first thing in your mind was first playoff I was what kind of game came in and it.

