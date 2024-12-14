Jamie Foxx hit by glass in Beverly Hills restaurant, treated with stitches, rep says

Jamie Foxx is recuperating after his representatives said he was hit by glass at a Beverly Hills restaurant where a fight with other people allegedly broke out Friday night.

The Oscar winner required stitches following the incident at Mr. Chow restaurant on Camden Drive, his representative told KABC.

In this Feb. 15, 2023, file photo, Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of "Creed III," in London. Fred Duval/Shutterstock, FILE

Foxx "was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the representative told the station.

Officers were called in and determined the report was unfounded but there had been a physical fight between parties, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In this March 3, 2024, file photo, Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award onstage during the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images, FILE

Investigators called the incident a battery and have not made an arrest as of Saturday evening. The probe is ongoing.

It’s unclear if Foxx was involved in the altercation or was an innocent bystander from the other table but the injuries are not believed to be serious, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.