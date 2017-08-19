Transcript for White nationalists, counterprotesters face off in Pikeville, Kentucky: Part 4

Reporter: Now it's going down. The antifa supporters are the first to March into downtown pikeville. Along with signs and noisemakers, they're prepared with their own medics just in case of trouble. Heimbach's group is more than an hour late. His convoy got lost en route from the mountains after making a wrong right turn. Move it over, form lines, hold formation. Reporter: They March straight into a wild cacophony of noise and chants, led by Lacey Macauley on her bullhorn. Get the Out! Seig heil, seig heil! Hold it together! Fascism is about discipline, gentlemen. These people are not worthy of your time. Reporter: Both sides are armed, some antifa with clubs, white supremacists with guns. But police are taking no chances. The hundreds of protesters have been restricted to fenced-in pens on opposite sides of this downtown square, with a line of police officers keeping them apart. Matthew Heimbach! Matthew Heimbach! You can't get angry, these people are politically confused. All right. Thank you, gentlemen. I'm going to remember that the rest of my life. Reporter: Daryl Jenkins is snapping photos for his doxxing campaign. Hey, how you doing? Reporter: One man attempted to reason with the opposition. I know what you mean, man. Ignorant hillbillies, you've said enough. Shut up. Reporter: Several speakers try to punch through, but the noise is overwhelming. Greetings from the Christian knights and global crusaders of the Ku klux Klan. You have been brainwashed. Reporter: As tensions rise, demonstrators on each side jump the fences. Police rush to push each back behind their barriers, desperate to keep them separated. There are so many of you, stand behind the wall! Reporter: Time up is up on their permit, so Heimbach's group heads back to their cars. That's what you call a victory for us. They tried to shut our event down and they were unable to. Freedom of speech won, baby. Reporter: But both sides continue to provoke each other. You're class traitors, you're national traitors. Reporter: Now in the closing moments, the police chief fears he's losing control. So he calls in reinforcements, state police in full riot gear. A nervous Heimbach pulls out his gun, even cocks it, just in case. When you've got a lot of people that want to kill you, you've got to work and do your best to not get killed. Right? Reporter: Today, police held the line. Crisis averted. But coming up, Heimbach, Spencer, Macauley and Jenkins meet again in charlottesville, Virginia, on a day with tragic consequences. The car just plowed through hundreds of people. Reporter: And is the commander in chief taking sides? You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.

