Transcript for Woman is charged in her fiance's kayak death: Part 3

Dismissed. Reporter: Graduation day, at the west point military academy. One of the rites of spring. And on the nearby Hudson river, another sign of the season. Local lore has it that at any given moment there are 100 bodies in the Hudson river, but come spring, those lost souls rise again. When someone dies in the Hudson over the winter it's usually around that may when their body comes up because of the changes in the weather. Reporter: On graduation day, 2015, police securing the river for the west point ceremony get an alert. They answered a call from another boat that there possibly was a human body floating down the river a little south of Bannerman's island. Reporter: Investigative reporter, Nina shutman. I raced down to see what I could find out. They had found him. He had been found. Identified as Vincent vee fore. Reporter: Vince viafore had drowned while kayaking in the river more than 30 days before. But he had gone far, just about a mile down from Bannerman's island. Angelika is already in jail charged with murder, but disappointingly for investigators, Vince's remains provide no incriminating clues, certainly no indication he'd been shot. At about 10:40 A.M., an indictment was made public in Orange county court the indictment names Ms. Graswald. Reporter: Undaunted, prosecutors charge ahead, Orange county New York district attorney David Hoovler announcing a grand jury has officially indicted Angelika for second-degree manslaughter in addition to second-degree murder. The D.A. Says Angelika did it by removing the plug from Vince's kayak and a connector ring from his paddle. The kayak itself as well as an item on the paddle -- Reporter: Angelika's defense attorney rich portale also spoke to the media that day. They're trying to paint her as a murderer, you know, when in fact, she was just a fiancee who was very much in love, who was following the person she loved in a kayak across stormy, rough waters. Reporter: We first met the woman the tabloids branded the kayak killer in the Orange county jail. In a room that also serves as the chapel where she said she regularly attended bible study. It can sometimes be a risky thing for you to talk publicly before a trial. Why did you decide to do this interview? Well, I just -- I needed a chance to let people know that I'm innocent. I just, I'm being accused of murder, which I'm not capable of doing. Reporter: I do need to ask you one specific question about something that you did say in the video interrogation. This is after six hours in that room and after you have repeatedly denied doing anything to hurt him. All right. I'll give you the Statement. What is it? I wanted him dead and now he's gone. And I'm okay with it. Why would you say something like that? Well they kept asking me the same questions like 100 times. I knew that I was innocent, I just told them what they wanted to hear. Reporter: You just said what you thought they wanted to hear? I was, yeah, I was at my breaking point, I just, I had it. So I just gave 'em what they wanted. Reporter: So what did she mean exactly, when she said she wanted to be free? What I meant was I wanted to be free from the lifestyle that we had. The nightlife, the strip clubs, the threesomes. I didn't want any part of that, I wanted to be free from that. Reporter: So you weren't saying I want to be free from Vince, you were saying I want to be free from this particular lifestyle that Vince is into right now. Yeah. Reporter: Angelika says when she walked into that interrogation room she had no idea she was the prime suspect. They told me it was gonna be like a therapy session. They would try -- Reporter: A therapy session? Yeah. Reporter: And did they actually use the words therapy session? Yep. It's therapy for you. Of course. And it's -- you'll be -- like I said, you'll feel better. You will, too. Okay, I will. You're right. I definitely will. Yep. Reporter: What did you think that meant? I thought that meant that they're trying to help me and I can open up. And I didn't need a lawyer. Reporter: Pretty naive actually. Yeah, right? Now I know. Reporter: We ask her about her strange behavior after Vince's death, remeeber she posted that cartwheel, and sang "Hotel California." At that bar. Some people thought that your behavior after the drowning was strange. Well, I never liked crying in public. I -- that's just not me. I much rather put on a happy face and that's what I did. I mean, I just lost my fiance, I was in shock. I was in denial. Reporter: What do you mean by in denial? Did you feel like it wasn't real? It still feels unreal. Reporter: It still feels unreal? Sorry. Reporter: Which part of it feels unreal? The part that he's gone. There I go crying in public. Reporter: Angelika denies she confessed to that detective on the island. She pleads not guilty to charges of STD second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Was there part of you that was in disbelief when they charged you? Absolutely. Reporter: I mean -- Absolutely. Like who, me? Did what? It's ridiculous. Reporter: So how plausible is the police theory?

