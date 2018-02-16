Transcript for How woman convicted in fiance's kayak death looks to rebuild her life: Part 6

is focused on picturing where her life goes from here. She must report to a parole officer for 16 months. After that, as a convicted felon, she will face another possible ramification. Are you concerned that once your parole is up, you'll be deported back to Latvia? Yes, of course. I mean, it's not right. I want to be able to choose whether I want to stay here or go. Reporter: It may surprise you to hear that even though she pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, because it was an involuntary homicide, Angelika could still collect a share of his life insurance, reportedly worth nearly half a million dollars. Prosecutors have said all along that your motivation for killing Vince was the life insurance policy. Do you think you're entitled? You're still named as the beneficiary. I signed over a paper that says it goes straight to my legal team because they deserve it, and that's that. So, any money that you would get would go straight to the lawyers who have been fighting here for a year? Mm-hmm. I wouldn't get any money. Reporter: Do you think you deserve money? It's just money. When I get a job, I'll make some. Reporter: She knows there are those who will always believe she did something terrible out on the Hudson the night that Vince died. Two years, seven months, and 22 days behind bars. Some people say that's not enough time for a criminal negligent homicide that you got away with murder. There was no murder. What do you say? They can say whatever they want. I know the truth. God knows the truth. I'm at peace. Reporter: Since her release from prison, Angelika has returned to the river's edge snapping pictures of the ice. In the sprung, she says she plans to go back to Bannerman's island with flowers for Vince. I'm have, very muvery, very much drawn to that place. Reporter: Why? Now the scene is such tragedy for you. It's like completing a circle in a way. It's like facing your fear kind of, like -- Reporter: So in the spring you will be back? Yeah. To a place that draws you even now. I can't wait.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.