Transcript for Nearly seven years after mysterious death, civil trial begins: Part 6

Reporter: Almost seven years after Rebecca zahau's death, a jury is finally hearing the evidence. What is the evidence that Adam shacknai did this? Reporter: It's a civil case, not criminal. But still, there will soon be a verdict. Is Adam shacknai responsible? She was already dead, or dying, because of manual strangulation. Reporter: The battle lines are clear. Not one witness will give any testimony that Adam shacknai did any of those things! Reporter: But the outcome far from certain. A lot is going to depend on what Adam says at civil trial because he can be forced to the stand. Reporter: There is no telling if that moment will happen. The testimony only began Wednesday. So far, Keith Greer has only presented a few witnesses. My sister was murdered. It is pretty obvious she was murdered! Reporter: For Mary zahau, it's a day long overdue. This is all about finding the truth. That my sister did not commit suicide. Reporter: Of course, the family is also seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages. They could be awarded millions of dollars. Mr. Greer hopes the money will come from me. I will never pay Mr. Greer a dime. Reporter: The verdict is probably a month away, but no decision will bring little max back to his mother. I have never been as happy as I was when I was with max. Maxie was my first child, my only, only biological child, and we had such a special connection. I just miss having a life with him. Reporter: About six miles to the southwest of the courthouse, the California sun still shines on the spreckels mansion. Jonah shacknai no longer owns that famous house. It's so eerie. It looks completely different now, but just knowing what happened in that house, and those two horrific deaths, it still gives me the chills to this day. Reporter: Same for Dina and Rebecca zahau's family. And no matter what law enforcement or the courts say, it's almost as if they had written the end of Ann rule's book. The tragic deaths of max shacknai and Rebecca zahau may never be solved. They have become party of the lore of corondao and of the spreckels mansion and will never be forgotten. Perhaps one day the truth will emerge and hearts can begin to heal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.