Alex Perez Official Biography

Alex Perez is a national correspondent for ABC News. His work can be seen on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “Nightline,” and “20/20.”

Since joining ABC in 2012, Alex has criss-crossed the country, and globe, to file his reports. He covered hurricanes along the east coast and Caribbean; he was in Ferguson, Missouri in the moments after the police shooting of Michael Brown, and the subsequent uprisings that led to nation-wide protests; he covered the contentious 2016 presidential election: and was in Rome for the first Easter celebrated by Pope Francis.

Alex was awarded the prestigious Marshall Memorial Fellowship, where he traveled across Europe, meeting with government leaders, learning more about the political landscape and analyzing the EU’s financial crisis.

Before joining ABC, Alex worked as a reporter for NBC Chicago. There he covered President Barack Obama’s first campaign for the White House. Before that, he lived on the US-Mexico border, reporting for KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas.

Alex is a Chicago native, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Alex and his partner live in Chicago with their French Bulldog, Javí.