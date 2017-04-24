2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say

Two people are dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide at an office building in Dallas, Texas, police said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. local time, officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the office building in question, police said. There, officers found two deceased individuals, one male and one female, in a meeting room. The individuals have not yet been identified.

According to police, it is believed that the male shot the female and then killed himself. Police believe this is not a domestic violence incident and that the female victim was a supervisor killed by her subordinate.

This a developing story. Please check back for updates.