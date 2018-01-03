Indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed suit Wednesday against the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The suit alleges that Rosenstein’s order appointing Mueller exceeded his authority under Justice Department regulations and thus was, “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion and otherwise not in accordance with the law.” Manafort asks the court to set aside the actions of the special counsel and declare them outside of their legal authority.

The suit also alleges Mueller exceeded his authority by “ignoring the boundaries of the jurisdiction granted to the Special Counsel in the Appointment Order.”

Mueller was appointed by order of Rosenstein last May after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself of matters involving the presidential campaign.

Complaint by ABC News Politics on Scribd

The order appointing Mueller gives him latitude to investigate “(i) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump, (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation, [and] (iii) any other matters within the scope” of the special counsel’s jurisdiction under the Code of Federal Regulations.

Manafort claims the investigation against him is “completely unmoored” from the special counsel’s original jurisdiction to investigate ties to Russia and the Trump campaign.

“The Special Counsel’s investigation and indictment resulted from a violation of numerous DOJ policies and procedures and otherwise far exceeds any lawful authority to investigate links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government.”

Last August, the suit claims, Mueller issued more than 100 subpoenas related to Manafort, requesting records going back to 2005.

A Justice Department spokesman said in a statement, “The lawsuit is frivolous but the defendant is entitled to file whatever he wants.” The special counsel declined to comment.