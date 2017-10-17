Tara Palmeri Official Biography

Tara is a White House correspondent for ABC News based in Washington D.C. Prior to joining ABC News, she worked as a White House correspondent for Politico.

A tenacious reporter with a keen instinct for political scoops, and a thoughtful analyst of both politics and policy, Tara’s work has taken her around the world, traveling to Brussels to report for Politico’s European edition. She has led coverage of major reports, breaking news on Germany’s proposal to remove Greece from the Eurozone and the detainment of terrorist Abdelhamid Abaaoud by French authorities. While abroad she also covered the Paris and Brussels terrorist attacks, reported on the Greek financial crisis and covered the vote on Britain's exit from the European Union.

Tara returned to the U.S. at the start of 2017 to cover the new administration, being the first to report that: President Donald Trump had drafted an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA, Dina Powell was appointed U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy and Mercedes Schlapp as the White House senior communications adviser. She was also first to report on President Trump's plan to make sales of U.S. weapons overseas easier, the withdrawal of Melania Trump’s choice of U.S. ambassador for Slovenia and former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s firing of a press aide to halt leaks.

Before working for Politico, Tara reported on New York City politics for the New York Post. She broke news about New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s political ambitions, covered the John Edwards trial, reported on the tragic Sandy Hook elementary school shooting and covered the 2012 Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention.

She has made television appearances on CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, CBS and NYPost.com. She began her career in journalism as a news assistant for at CNN where she created daily content for Wolf Blitzer’s podcast "The Situation Room."