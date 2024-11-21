Mother allegedly drowns 14-year-old daughter in bathtub

The teen died after being taken to the hospital.

A mother has been arrested and charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter after witnesses saw her holding the girl's head underwater in a bathtub, according to police in Florida.

Kelsey Glover, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery charges.

Police are awaiting a report from the medical examiner's office to confirm the girl's cause of death, before they upgrade the charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said at a press conference late Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a Florida residence after they received calls about an armed disturbance. When they arrived on the scene, the disturbance was still taking place inside the home, according to Lopez.

When officers arrived on the scene, they wrestled with Glover, trying to get a hammer away from her, as she tried to strike a witness who was attempting to prevent her from harming her daughter, Lopez said.

Witnesses told police they saw Glover holding her daughter's head underwater in a bathtub and that the teen was unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom.

"They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer," Lopez said.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office gives a press conference, Nov. 20, 2024. Osceola County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The mother was being "a little uncooperative" and they are still investigating what led to her holding the teen's head underwater, Lopez said.

The 14-year-old girl was transferred to the hospital and was declared dead shortly after arriving, according to Lopez.

There were four people in the house during the incident: Glover, the victim, another child and a person who resides with them, Lopez said.

The only previous record of a domestic incident in the household was when Glover allegedly battered the girl's father and he obtained an injunction against her, according to Lopez.

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation into the incident, Lopez said.

"It's a dark day when things like this happen," Lopez said.

"What happened to her is unimaginable and we are determined to get justice," Lopez said.