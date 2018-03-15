Whit Johnson Official Biography

Whit Johnson is an award-winning journalist who joins ABC News from KNBC where he was a co-anchor on the weekday morning show, “Today in LA,” and general assignment reporter. Whit and the morning team won the coveted Golden Mike award last year for “Best Daytime News Broadcast.”

Johnson has reported all over the globe, traveling to Sochi for the 2014 Olympics and anchoring from Rio for the 2016 Olympics - where he interviewed the young hopefuls who grew up in the neighboring favelas. He won an Emmy with his team for the station’s report on the Opening Ceremony in Rio.

He reported on the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, the 2013 shooting at LAX, and the standoff between killer Christopher Dorner and the LAPD - anchoring live coverage for nine straight hours.

Before joining KNBC, he was a Washington-based CBS News correspondent and anchor, reporting on national news, the White House and Capitol Hill. During his time at the network, he covered then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on several stops across the Middle East and interviewed her minutes after news broke that Muammar Gaddafi had been killed.

Whit was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is a graduate from San Francisco State University with a B.A. degree in Television and Radio Broadcasting.