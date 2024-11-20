Susan Smith to appear in front of parole board 30 years after killing her 2 sons

A South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago is set to appear before a parole board for the first time on Wednesday to make a case for her freedom.

On Oct. 25, 1994, Susan Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home.

In this 1995 file photo, Michael Daniel Smith and Alexander Tyler Smith are shown on a sign as people place flowers near the lake where the boys were drowned. William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images, FILE

In this 1994 file photo, law enforcement officials, one clad in scuba gear, talk as they comb the water's bottom for the car of Susan Smith, who admitted to drowning her sons Michael & Alex in her car in John D. Long Lake. Thomas S. England/Getty Images, FILE

At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons. Smith's husband believed her, and the young parents appeared on TV to plead for the suspect to bring the boys home.

On Nov. 3, 1994, police confronted Susan Smith about her story, and she admitted to the killings.

In this 1994 booking photo, Susan Smith is shown. Brooks Kraft/Sygma via Getty Images, FILE

Prosecutors argued the young mom was having an affair and said her boyfriend broke off the relationship because of her children.

Smith's defense said she planned to die by suicide with her children, but left the car at the last second. The defense also focused on her mental health and her childhood; Smith's stepfather testified that he sexually abused her for years.

Smith was convicted. She was spared the death penalty and sentenced to life in prison.

Smith, now 53, is eligible for a parole hearing every two years beginning at the 30-year mark.

This May 24, 2021 image provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Susan Smith. South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, FILE

Susan Smith has faced disciplinary action several times in prison, including for sexual encounters with corrections officers, drug possession and for giving contact information for family and her ex-husband to a documentary producer.

Susan Smith's ex-husband, David Smith, plans to attend the parole hearing, he told Court TV in September.

"I would just tell her -- that you have no idea of how much damage you have done to so many people," he told Court TV. "I would tell her that, in my capabilities, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure you stay behind bars."

Grief-stricken David Smith (wearing red tie & pic of sons on lapel) weeps amidst a crowd of mourners as he leaves funeral for his kids Michael & Alex. Thomas S England/Getty Images

David Smith remarried and had two more children.

He told Court TV he clings to the few memories he has of Michael and Alexander.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.