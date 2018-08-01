Trump in 2015: Oprah would be a 'great' running mate

More
The then-presidential candidate spoke highly of Winfrey to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump in 2015: Oprah would be a 'great' running mate
Back in 1999 when you're singer brings the reform party candidate he told Larry King consider Oprah. For vice president I like go through look at it and if you are uninsured and she's Greenwich talented she's from a much is the person and the Irish are back I was on the show her last week she said good night. The only show with a whole family. I thought I mean is that supposed to be admit they don't just isn't doing so would I like about who the kind of thing you gonna run you don't approve big. I think would win easily actually.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52215713,"title":"Trump in 2015: Oprah would be a 'great' running mate","duration":"3:00","description":"The then-presidential candidate spoke highly of Winfrey to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.","url":"/Archives/video/trump-2015-oprah-great-running-mate-52215713","section":"Archives","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.