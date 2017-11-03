300 iPhone Xs stolen from delivery truck at San Francisco mall

Nov 3, 2017, 6:25 PM ET
PHOTO: An Apple employee demonstrates the app switcher on the new iPhone X at the Apple Store Union Square, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Francisco, California.Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images
An Apple employee demonstrates the app switcher on the new iPhone X at the Apple Store Union Square, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Francisco, California.

About 300 units of Apple's newly released iPhone X released were stolen from a San Francisco mall Wednesday, according to police.

Officers from the San Francisco police department responded to a 911 call of a theft at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco's Lakeside neighborhood, police said in a release.

The phones were stolen from a parked UPS truck, police said. The driver told police that he had parked and locked his truck while he went to make a delivery but returned to find the truck damaged and with the door open.

PHOTO: Stonestown Galeria in San Francisco is seen here. Google
Stonestown Galeria in San Francisco is seen here.

The truck had been parked at the mall's loading dock, police told ABC News. They believe a white Dodge van was used in the robbery and that the suspect were wearing hoodies.

An inventory check revealed that the packages containing the 300 iPhone Xs, which retail for at least $999 each, had been opened, police said.

It appears that the suspects knew what they were looking for in the truck, police said.

Police are looking for information on the suspects.

PHOTO: Some floor model iPhone Xs are seen inside the the Apple Store Union Square prior to the stores opening, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Francisco, California.Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images
Some floor model iPhone Xs are seen inside the the Apple Store Union Square prior to the store's opening, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Francisco, California.

