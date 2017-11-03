Apple fans lose sleep in wild dash to grab new iPhone X

Nov 3, 2017, 10:10 AM ET
PHOTO: Customers line up to buy the new iPhone X as they reserved online earlier at an Apple Store in Hong Kong, Nov. 3, 2017.PlayKin Cheung/AP
Want an iPhone X today? Good luck, unless you staked out a spot at an Apple store.

Long lines -- some snaking for blocks -- of Apple enthusiasts are greeting Apple store employees this morning. The iPhone X (pronounced "ten") officially hits store shelves today, though customers willing to wake up early on Oct. 27 were able to preorder the smartphone, which starts at $999 and features an all-new 5.8-inch super retina display with OLED screen.

Tech analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research said he expects every iPhone X that’s available today will sell out. But it won't be the tech giant's bestselling model.

"It’s sharing the lineup with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and they’ll take a decent amount of share of sales this year, too," he said this morning in an email to ABC News.

PHOTO: People can be seen at an Apple Store, waiting to purchase the new iPhone X in Hamburg, Germany, Nov. 3, 2017. Bodo Marks/dpa Photo via Newscom
People can be seen at an Apple Store, waiting to purchase the new iPhone X in Hamburg, Germany, Nov. 3, 2017.

Apple CEO Tim Cook would not reveal how many iPhone Xs were preordered last month but he said Thursday in the company's fourth-quarter earnings telephone call that preorders were "very strong."

Brian White, an analyst with Drexel Hamilton, wrote in a recent research report that the iPhone X has taken the "iPhone franchise to a whole new level ... pushing the company deep into the ultra-luxury smartphone market with the highest priced iPhone in the company’s history. We believe the iPhone X will become the new status symbol in the smartphone world."

For customers who will inevitably walk away empty-handed, fear not: Production of the iPhone X is increasing every week and the company is going to get as many iPhone Xs to customers as quickly as possible, Cook said.

PHOTO: People line up outside the Apple Store waiting to purchase the new iPhone X in Boston, Nov.3, 2017.CJ Gunther/EPA
People line up outside the Apple Store waiting to purchase the new iPhone X in Boston, Nov.3, 2017.

PHOTO: General views outside the Apple store on Regent Street on the day of the new iPhone X launch, Nov. 3, 2017, in London.Splash News
General views outside the Apple store on Regent Street on the day of the new iPhone X launch, Nov. 3, 2017, in London.