Apple fans lose sleep in wild dash to grab new iPhone X

Want an iPhone X today? Good luck, unless you staked out a spot at an Apple store.

Long lines -- some snaking for blocks -- of Apple enthusiasts are greeting Apple store employees this morning. The iPhone X (pronounced "ten") officially hits store shelves today, though customers willing to wake up early on Oct. 27 were able to preorder the smartphone, which starts at $999 and features an all-new 5.8-inch super retina display with OLED screen.

Tech analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research said he expects every iPhone X that’s available today will sell out. But it won't be the tech giant's bestselling model.

"It’s sharing the lineup with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and they’ll take a decent amount of share of sales this year, too," he said this morning in an email to ABC News.

A line of people are standing outside of the Apple store for the #iPhoneX, a $1K phone that costs $300 to fix a broken screen and has features that Samsung has had for years. ???? — princewonder (@princewonder) November 3, 2017

Are you getting the new #iphone? There is already a line forming for the #iPhoneX in Scottsdale this morning. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/03QA7ImmW3 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/abc15/status/926443369860972545

Apple CEO Tim Cook would not reveal how many iPhone Xs were preordered last month but he said Thursday in the company's fourth-quarter earnings telephone call that preorders were "very strong."

Brian White, an analyst with Drexel Hamilton, wrote in a recent research report that the iPhone X has taken the "iPhone franchise to a whole new level ... pushing the company deep into the ultra-luxury smartphone market with the highest priced iPhone in the company’s history. We believe the iPhone X will become the new status symbol in the smartphone world."

For customers who will inevitably walk away empty-handed, fear not: Production of the iPhone X is increasing every week and the company is going to get as many iPhone Xs to customers as quickly as possible, Cook said.

