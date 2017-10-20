Amazon CEO commemorates opening of giant wind farm in a smashing way

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commemorated the opening of the company's giant new wind farm in a huge way.

On Thursday, Bezos posted a video on his Twitter account, showing him smashing a bottle of champagne on the top of a 300-foot-high wind turbine to officially open Amazon's newest and biggest wind farm.

According to a statement released by the company yesterday, the Amazon Wind Farm Texas in Scurry County in northwest Texas consists of more than a hundred 300-foot-tall turbines.

The wind farm, which Amazon built with Lincoln Clean Energy, will generate 1 million megawatt hours of energy a year for the electric grid, according to the company, which it claims is enough to power close to 90,000 homes.

With its opening, the mega retailer now has 18 wind and solar projects in operation and 35 more that it plans to build.

Amazon aims for its business to be powered completely by renewable energy, and the opening of the wind farm should move the company closer to about 50 percent of its power being renewable-energy based, the company said.