Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday the company will bring back the “vast majority” of the $250 billion Apple currently has in overseas holdings and invest the money in more U.S. facilities.

Interested in Apple? Add Apple as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Apple news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

He told ABC News he has been advocating to repatriate the tech giant's overseas profits.

“We’ve always felt very comfortable with paying a lot in taxes. Just not a huge amount. And we like the repatriation agreement on the corporate tax side, and we’re going to bring the vast majority of it here,” he said.