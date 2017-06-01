Business leaders react to Trump's Paris accord decision

High profile business leaders are reacting to President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, including executives from three of Silicon Valley's biggest and most influential tech firms as well as other blue-chip U.S. businesses in finance, energy and manufacturing.

The backlash from leaders of large U.S. corporations contrasts with Trump's statements saying the agreement's restrictions would hurt American jobs and businesses.

"The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States," said Trump, adding later, "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests." The president left open the possibility that the U.S. could re-enter an altered compact.

Here's a look at what several organizations and leaders are saying:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith

“We believe that climate change is an urgent issue that demands global action. We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company. Our experience shows us that these investments and innovations are good for our planet, our company, our customers and the economy."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

We believe climate change is an urgent issue that demands global action. We remain committed to doing our part. https://t.co/Gfu7P2ESlL — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 1, 2017

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

IBM

“Climate change is an international problem that requires an international solution, and we believe it is important for the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore IBM supported — and still supports — U.S. participation in the Paris Agreement. This agreement requires all participating countries to put forward their best efforts on climate change as determined by each country.”

Disney CEO Robert Iger

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

BP

“BP has long supported the Paris agreement, and we hope the Trump administration follows through with its intention to find a way for the U.S. to re-enter the accord -- or another mechanism for addressing the global climate challenge -- rather than to walk away from it entirely. BP continues to believe that it’s possible to provide the world the energy it needs and achieve economic growth while also helping to transition the world to lower-carbon forms of energy.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Sustainability Officer Lara Birkes

“As a global company with customers that span that world, HPE stands with leading businesses and the international community in reaffirming strong support for the Paris Agreement.”

Shell

Our support for the #ParisAgreement is well known. We will continue to do our part providing more & cleaner energy. https://t.co/j5i0EQDzFi — Shell Oil Company (@Shell_US) June 1, 2017

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from ParisAgreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/cmCLf9CoVY — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

Gap Inc.

"We will continue to work with like-minded businesses, NGOs and other stakeholders to support solutions that will create a more sustainable and economically strong future for the people and communities touched by our business around the world. It's not only the right thing for the planet, but also the right path forward for business growth, job creation and human health."

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal a Failure of American Leadership #parisclimateagreement pic.twitter.com/Ng1mok0Vp1 — Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) June 1, 2017

National Grid

"In recent weeks, we have joined several of the largest U.S. companies to urge President Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement on climate change. We maintain that our nation’s leadership on this issue is vital to U.S. business interests and critical to protecting our environment for future generations."

Mars CEO Grant Reid

“Mars stands by the Paris Climate Agreement. We remain committed to work with all governments and our supply chain partners around the world to achieve the carbon reduction targets the planet needs.”